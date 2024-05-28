US Bancorp DE Has $7.99 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $7,802,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 362,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 313,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 309,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after buying an additional 290,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

