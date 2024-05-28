US Bancorp DE Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,466 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Match Group worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,903,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Match Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,615 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

MTCH opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

