US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Realty Income by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

