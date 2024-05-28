US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,083 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $456.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.01 and a 52 week high of $457.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

