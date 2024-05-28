US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,275 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,909 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

VEEV stock opened at $203.89 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.39 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.