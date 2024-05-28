US Bancorp DE Sells 11,706 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of MFC opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

