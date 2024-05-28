US Bancorp DE Sells 1,489 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $287.81 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $348.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

