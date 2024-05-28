US Bancorp DE Sells 2,801 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $137.62 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

