US Bancorp DE Sells 3,453 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,717 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $277.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $163.26 and a twelve month high of $280.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.89.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

