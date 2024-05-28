US Bancorp DE Sells 481 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $436.04 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

