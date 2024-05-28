VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
VAALCO Energy stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $615.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.
