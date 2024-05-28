VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $615.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.