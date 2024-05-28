VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 12.18% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get VanEck Robotics ETF alerts:

Separately, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VanEck Robotics ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34.

VanEck Robotics ETF Profile

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.