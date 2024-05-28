Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $99.55 and a 52-week high of $134.68.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

