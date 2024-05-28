Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $549.00. 109,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $549.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

