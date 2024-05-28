Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VGT opened at $545.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $549.26.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.