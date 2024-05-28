Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 181.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

