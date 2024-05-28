Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,513 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

