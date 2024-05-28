Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6,280.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.84. 626,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $489.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

