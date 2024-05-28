Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 324.76% from the stock’s previous close.

VSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Verastem Trading Down 66.2 %

VSTM opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.58. Verastem has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 116.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth $245,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

