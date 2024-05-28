Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Versus Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 7,480.35% and a negative return on equity of 204.20%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

Shares of VS opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

