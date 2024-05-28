Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,498,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,907 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $35,000.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,860.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,134 shares of company stock worth $368,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

