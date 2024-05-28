Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 266,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 588,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,623,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 269,523 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
