Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.94

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.78, with a volume of 25749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCTR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

