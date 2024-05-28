Victrex plc (VCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,301.13 ($16.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,702.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,152 ($14.71) and a one year high of GBX 1,632 ($20.84).

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,312 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £39,360 ($50,268.20). 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.35) to GBX 1,680 ($21.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

