Viking (NYSE:VIK) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

VIK opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Viking has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

