Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.94

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 68020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Vital Farms Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $2,138,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,582,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,119,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $662,604.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,415.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,582,777 shares in the company, valued at $162,119,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,694 shares of company stock worth $6,192,348. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vital Farms by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vital Farms by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

