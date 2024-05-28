VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

