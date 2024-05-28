Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Trimmed by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $208.81 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

