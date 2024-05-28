Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Shares Up 0.5%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.01. Approximately 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 57,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.
Waterloo Brewing Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$144.04 million, a P/E ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 164.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.01.
About Waterloo Brewing
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waterloo Brewing
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.