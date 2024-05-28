Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

BBY stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $831,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

