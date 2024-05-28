Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ResMed were worth $30,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $213.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

