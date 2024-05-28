Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $31.62 Million Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,056 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.96% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $31,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

