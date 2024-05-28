Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $34.06 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $34,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,110.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

