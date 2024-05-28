Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Azenta were worth $35,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Azenta by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Azenta by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 74,708 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 86,477 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

