Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 41,609 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,609 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.00% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $35,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 934,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,288,000 after acquiring an additional 211,965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 160,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $3,128,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 74.39%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

