Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.26% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,387,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $77,957,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 170.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 815,737 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.