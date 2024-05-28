WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,312.15

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $33,312.15 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00122429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008749 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000116 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

