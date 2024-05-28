WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.00

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 59829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WT. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

WisdomTree Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 7.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

