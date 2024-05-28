Worldcoin Price Hits $4.68 on Major Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $4.68 or 0.00006835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $326.68 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Get Worldcoin alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,912,118 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 224,591,358.21115875 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 4.59581271 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $318,713,159.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.