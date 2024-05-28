YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) PT Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on YPF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.6 %

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,860,000 after buying an additional 1,109,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,286 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 50,173 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

