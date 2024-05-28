Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

NYSE MT opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $36,406,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 103.4% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 650,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after buying an additional 330,820 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

