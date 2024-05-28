Zacks Research Comments on CRA International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRA International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on CRA International from $151.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

CRA International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $171.84 on Monday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average is $123.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CRA International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $2,071,245 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

