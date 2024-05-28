Zacks Research Comments on Hess Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2024 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

Hess Stock Up 0.7 %

Hess stock opened at $151.39 on Monday. Hess has a twelve month low of $124.27 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hess by 10.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Hess by 71.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

