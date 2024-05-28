Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.77. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

NYSE FRT opened at $98.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

