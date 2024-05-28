Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2024 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

Shares of COP opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

