Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Arrow Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ FY2024 earnings at $10.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.06 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE ARW opened at $131.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,352. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $66,949,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

