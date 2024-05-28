Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GT. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.86. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,842,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $51,031,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,944.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $15,600,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

