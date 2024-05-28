Zacks Research Weighs in on Avantor, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Avantor in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE AVTR opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

