Zacks Research Weighs in on Moderna, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.37). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($7.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $166.61 on Monday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,209 shares of company stock worth $20,951,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

