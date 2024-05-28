Zacks Research Weighs in on The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a report released on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.59 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

NYSE TRV opened at $213.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

